Wells (oblique) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to throw a simulated game or pitch in a rehab game at High-A Aberdeen as soon as this weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The side session followed a simulated game a few days earlier, when Wells faced hitters for the first time since landing on the 15-day injured list July 28 with a Grade 1 left oblique strain. Manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that a decision of whether Wells will return from the IL as a reliever or starter hasn't been made, but at the moment, Baltimore doesn't have as pressing of a need for him in the rotation as anticipated when he was first shut down with the oblique strain. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Guardians, the Orioles have received five consecutive quality starts.