Wells (4-4) allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings to earn the win Thursday against Toronto.

Wells allowed a solo home run to Teoscar Hernandez but otherwise held the Blue Jays in check. As has been the case, he was reliant upon inducing soft contact and boasts a strikeout rate of just 15.1 percent on the campaign. Despite that, Wells has turned in three quality starts in his last four outings and has a 3.62 ERA across 59.2 innings for the season.