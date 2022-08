Wells (oblique) played catch on the field ahead of Saturday's game against the Rays, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Wells has been unavailable since the end of July due to a Grade 1 oblique strain, but he's been cleared to throw off flat ground. It seems likely that he'll spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list, and it's not yet clear when he'll be in the mix to return to game action.