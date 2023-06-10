Wells (5-2) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against Kansas City. He struck out four.

Wells won his second straight decision and was able to work through a weak Kansas City lineup with relative ease, allowing just one extra-base hit before being pulled with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. The 28-year-old has allowed two earned runs or less in five of his last seven starts, and sports a pristine 3.24 ERA on the year. He has quickly become major asset in a Baltimore rotation desperate for quality innings. Wells is scheduled to face the Blue Jays at home next week.