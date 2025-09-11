Wells didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Pirates, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

Making his second start since recovering from June 2024 elbow surgery, Wells was locked in, with the only blemish on his line coming from a Spencer Horwitz solo shot in the fourth inning. The right-hander tossed 60 of 89 pitches for strikes, and through 11.2 innings he sports a 2.31 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB. Wells will look to continue a strong finish to 2025 in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the White Sox.