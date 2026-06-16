Orioles' Yaramil Hiraldo: Set for live BP

Hiraldo (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hiraldo has slowly been working his way back from right shoulder inflammation, which has sidelined him since early April. The right-hander resumed throwing off a mound in early June, and Friday's session will be a significant step forward, if he's able to complete the session unscathed. Hiraldo will likely require multiple outings during a minor-league rehab assignment in order to get back up to speed, but he could return to the major-league roster before the end of the month.