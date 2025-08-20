Hiraldo blew the save in Tuesday's extra-innings win against Boston, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks with two strikeouts across one inning.

Hiraldo walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the ninth inning and allowed Nathaniel Lowe to hit a game-tying two-run home run with no outs. While Hiraldo responded by striking out back-to-back hitters, he then walked three straight to load the bases before getting Trevor Story to ground into a fielder's choice. Baltimore is searching for a trustworthy closer to finish out the 2025 campaign, as Felix Bautista (shoulder) won't be back until 2026. Hiraldo located just 12 of his 34 pitches for strikes.