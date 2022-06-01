The Orioles optioned Lowther to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Lowther will return to the minors one day after he served as the primary pitcher out of the bullpen in Baltimore's 10-0 loss to Seattle. Since he was unlikely to be available for at least a few days after covering 5.1 innings (and giving up six runs) in relief, the Orioles opted to swap Lowther off the active roster for a fresh bullpen arm in Denyi Reyes, who was called up from Norfolk in a corresponding move. Lowther should slot back into the rotation once he rejoins the Triple-A club.