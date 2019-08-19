Orioles' Zach Watson: Shut down for season

Low-A Delmarva placed Watson on its 7-day injured list Aug. 14 after he was diagnosed with a fractured hand/wrist, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The injury will spell an end to Watson's first season in the professional ranks after the Orioles nabbed him with a third-round pick in this June's first-year player draft. The LSU product won't require surgery to address the injury, putting him on track to report to spring training at full strength. Between stops at Delmarva and short-season Aberdeen, Watson slashed .226/.297/.435 with five home runs and five steals across 36 games.