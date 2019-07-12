Munoz's contract was selected from Triple-A El Paso prior to Friday's game against the Braves, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Munoz, a 20-year-old righty, is the best relief-pitching prospect in the game, thanks largely to his monster fastball that can touch 104 mph. He had 58 strikeouts and 18 walks in 35.2 innings split between Double-A and Triple-A. While Munoz has the upside to someday be the top closer in baseball, he will likely work in a setup role as long as Kirby Yates is still on the roster.