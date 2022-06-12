site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Gets Sunday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nola will not start Sunday's game against Colorado.
Nola and Jorge Alfaro have now alternated starts behind the plate for 18 straight games. Alfaro gets the nod Sunday, but Nola should start Monday at Wrigley Field if the pattern continues.
