Padres' Austin Nola: Gets Sunday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nola is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Nola will sit for the second time in the three-game series against the Dodgers. Brett Sullivan will handle backstop duties and hit ninth against Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles pitching staff.
