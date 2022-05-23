site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-austin-nola-not-starting-monday-826625 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Austin Nola: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nola isn't starting Monday against the Brewers.
Nola started in the last two games and went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, two walks and two strikeouts. Jorge Alfaro will take over behind the dish and bat ninth Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read