Nola will split time behind the plate with Victor Caratini for the time being, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

Nola was activated from the injured list Wednesday and served as a pinch hitter that night before getting his first start Saturday. The backstop is likely to eventually emerge as the Padres' primary catcher, but he'll function in more of a time split with Victor Caratini in the immediate future. "Realistically, we have the opportunity to have a great combination with both guys back there," said manager Jayce Tingler. "Victor has played extremely well, he's done a great job with the staff. Also, Nola, having some issues with the finger and some swelling and things like that, I don't think we've got him built up to go four on, one-off. There's the opportunity to split some time and keep both guys active."