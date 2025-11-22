Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez spent most of 2025 with Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate, where he slashed .247/.320/.323 with eight homers, 33 RBI, 53 runs scored and 17 steals across 531 plate appearances. The 24-year-old outfielder has yet to make his MLB debut and will likely begin 2026 at Triple-A El Paso.