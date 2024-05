Peralta is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

The lefty-hitting Peralta will stay on the bench for the third game in a row, with the Padres facing southpaws in each of those contests. Since joining the Padres last Wednesday after being called up from Triple-A El Paso, Peralta appears to have settled into a platoon with the right-handed-hitting Donovan Solano, who is in the lineup for a third straight game.