Tatis (wrist) will begin a hitting progression Friday, Ben Higgins of 97.3 The Fan reports.
Tatis underwent another scan on his wrist Monday, which was believed to have produced differing opinions regarding his status from the team's medical staff. However, he's been cleared to take another step in his recovery by beginning a hitting progression. The 23-year-old has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield in recent weeks. Although this is certainly an encouraging step, it's not yet clear when Tatis will be able to return to game action.
