Tatis (shoulder/wrist/suspension) was cleared to begin participating in baseball activities Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Tatis underwent shoulder and wrist surgeries in September and October, respectively, and he went through successful rehab program over the past few months. The 23-year-old will now ramp up his baseball work in the coming weeks and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in February. Though it appears he'll be healthy for the start of the 2023 campaign, Tatis must sit out the first 20 games of the season to finish out the 80-game suspension he received in August after he tested positive for PEDs. The earliest he can make his season debut is April 20 against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Eligible for April 20 debut in 2023•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Goes under knife yet again•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Undergoes surgery•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Surgery delayed•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Getting shoulder surgery•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Serving suspension immediately•