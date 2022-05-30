Tatis' wrist will be scanned again when the Padres return home next Monday, at which point he could be cleared to hit, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis hasn't made particularly quick progress in his return from a fractured wrist, though he's at least been able to run and field grounders. His previous scan last Tuesday indicated that he needed more healing before being cleared to swing, but the Padres are optimistic that two extra weeks will be enough time for that to happen.