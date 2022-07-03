The Padres are considering having Tatis (wrist) play the outfield when he's able to return to action, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Tatis is making progress in his return from left wrist surgery and could resume swinging a bat within the next few weeks. He's still not close to making his season debut, but San Diego has nonetheless discussed having the superstar shortstop shift to the outfield when he does return, per Cassavell. Tatis is no stranger to the outfield -- he spent time in both center and right field last season -- though he's been doing most of his defensive work at shortstop while rehabbing. It's important to note that there's no definitive plan in place for Tatis yet, and priorities could change depending on what happens with the roster between now and his return. "I really don't know yet," Padres manager Bob Melvin said. "It depends on once he gets here where our need is. This guy can play any position on the field. I don't think we're saying: This is the particular position for him. It's just as much about conditioning and getting his arm in shape being in the outfield."