Tatis went 1-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Tatis is still shaking off a slump, but he entered Monday 0-for-12 with a 1:5 BB:K over his previous three games. He was able to get aboard three times in this contest. The outfielder has made the most of his trips on base, racking up five steals over his last 11 games despite batting .171 (7-for-41) with eight walks in that span. He's batting .260 with a .796 OPS, 13 steals, 13 home runs, 28 RBI and 44 runs scored over 63 contests this season.