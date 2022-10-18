Tatis (suspension) recently underwent a follow-up procedure on his left wrist, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

This procedure isn't expected to impact Tatis' timeline for a return, as he also underwent surgery in September to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. "The timing of the shoulder surgery and the wrist follow-up surgery should line up with the same timeline," said Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller. "He should be able to go for spring training." The second surgery was done to remove the original screws placed in his March procedure with a central screw, which should fare better in the long run, per Acee. Tatis should return to health well before he's done serving his suspension, though his exact return date will depend on how far the Padres advance in the 2022 playoffs.