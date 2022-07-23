Tatis (wrist) has been hitting in the cage at 95-100 percent, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis has been cleared to swing a bat for only a week, but it appears that he's doing so nearly at full strength. The superstar shortstop indicated that he is feeling "pretty good" and hasn't suffered any setbacks, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, though at this point he hasn't progressed beyond taking soft toss. Tatis still has several more steps to complete before he can begin a rehab assignment, so he is likely still weeks away from making his season debut for the Padres.