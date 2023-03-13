Tatis (knee) will start in right field and bat third in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Giants.

Tatis has been dealing with a bruised left knee lately, but it's not a big issue. The superstar is just 2-for-19 at the plate so far this spring and has admitted that his timing has been off. He has a couple more weeks of spring games and then additional time after that to knock the rust off while he finishes serving his 20-game suspension to begin the season.