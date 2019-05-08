Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: On track for Friday return
Tatis (hamstring) has ramped up his rehab and could return from the 10-day injured list Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis progressed from jogging to sprinting Tuesday and participated in on-field batting practice for the first time since straining his hamstring on April 28. All of this bodes well for the status of the 20-year-old shortstop, who is on track to return as soon as he's eligible against the Rockies on Friday.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Lands on injured list•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Likely heading to injured list•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Hoping to play by week's end•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: On bench for series opener•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Contending with hamstring injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...