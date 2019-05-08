Tatis (hamstring) has ramped up his rehab and could return from the 10-day injured list Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis progressed from jogging to sprinting Tuesday and participated in on-field batting practice for the first time since straining his hamstring on April 28. All of this bodes well for the status of the 20-year-old shortstop, who is on track to return as soon as he's eligible against the Rockies on Friday.