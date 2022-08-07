Tatis (wrist) began a rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A San Antonio and went 0-for-2 with two walks.
Saturday's appearance was the first one Tatis has made in a game since undergoing wrist surgery in March. It's unclear how many games Tatis will play in before being deemed ready for big-league action, but he is on track to make his season debut at some point this month.
