Tatis went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

Tatis quickly helped the Padres take the lead in the first inning with his first long ball since Aug. 18. While he's been absent of power lately, he's batting .333 (12-for-36) over his last nine contests. The star outfielder is at a .266/.329/.463 slash line with 21 homers, 69 RBI, 76 runs scored, 23 stolen bases, 29 doubles and a triple through 116 games overall.