Tatis (suspension) is leading off and playing right field Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso.
Tatis is beginning his rehab assignment Tuesday and will square off against Triple-A Sacramento. The 23-year-old star is suspended until April 20, so he'll likely play two weeks of games in the Pacific Coast League until he rejoin the San Diego lineup.
