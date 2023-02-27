Tatis (suspension) will serve as the Padres' designated hitter in Tuesday's Cactus League game versus the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis will be making his spring debut in what marks his first game action at any level since he was handed an 80-game ban last August for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Less than a month later, Tatis underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, and he had an additional procedure on his left wrist in October. The 24-year-old has subsequently recovered from both surgeries and will be able to knock off some rust in spring training, but he'll still have to sit out the first 20 contests of the 2023 campaign while he completes his suspension. With the universal designated hitter now in place, Tatis could be eased back in when first eligible April 20 rather than stepping back into a full-time role in the field. During spring training, the Padres plan to have Tatis turn most of his defensive focus to right field, where he's expected to settle into a permanent spot following the Friars' offseason signing of shortstop Xander Bogaerts.