Tatis (wrist) relayed Wednesday that he's been swinging a bat at about 40 percent intensity in recent days, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. "We're just trying to take stock of where he's at. We're not pushing anything," manager Bob Melvin said, regarding Tatis' recovery from left wrist surgery. "But we're in a period here where something could change from day-to-day or week-to-week."

According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Tatis has been swinging a bat at varying intensities for about a month or two, but the Padres have yet to clear him to swing fully. Tatis noted that while he's feeling better with each passing day, he remains without a precise timeline to swing fully, much less head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 23-year-old will need to show significant progress within the next week to have a realistic shot at making it back from the 60-day injured list before the All-Star break.