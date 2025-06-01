Tatis went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Pirates.

Tatis' steal was his 10th of the year, putting him second to only Xander Bogaerts (11) on the Padres' roster. Tatis struggled to close out May, going 5-for-41 (.122) with two extra-base hits, two steals and a 3:10 BB:K over his last 10 games of the month. The ongoing rut has him down to a .269/.338/.491 slash line with 13 home runs, 28 RBI, 39 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple through 55 contests overall.