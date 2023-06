Tatis went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

Tatis has had no hesitation on the basepaths in June -- he's logged seven of his 12 steals for the year in 16 games this month. He's also batting .400 (24-for-60) in June, which gives him plenty of opportunities to run. The star outfielder is up to a .286/.355/.557 slash line with 14 home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored and 15 doubles through 51 contests.