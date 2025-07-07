Tatis went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Tatis set the table well from the leadoff spot, where he's been for all five games in July after a brief drop to the cleanup spot in late June. He's gone 6-for-19 (.316) to begin this month, adding two stolen bases and five walks, which is a positive sign that he's shaking off the slump that he went through in the second half of June. Overall, Tatis is at a .261/.355/.444 slash line with 15 home runs, 19 steals, 39 RBI, 62 runs scored, 12 doubles and two triples across 87 contests.