Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reaches double-digit homers

Tatis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Friday in a loss to the Astros.

Tatis brought the Padres to within a run with his 400-foot blast to left field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his second over his past three games and his 10th of the campaign. That's far off the pace Tatis has established in previous seasons, though it should be remembered that he failed to hit a homer until his 56th contest this season. Since that initial home run, he's belted 10 long balls across 60 games, adding 34 RBI, 12 stolen bases and a .291/.355/.494 slash line.