Tatis (suspension) returned to San Diego on Monday and will work out at Petco Park the next three days before being reinstated to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis is eligible to continue playing in minor-league games until his 80-game suspension concludes following the Padres' series finale Wednesday versus Atlanta, but the organization has seen enough from the talented 23-year-old during his rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso to feel confident in his readiness for MLB action. During his 12-day stint in El Paso, Tatis was no match for Pacific Coast League pitchers, as he raked to the tune of a .515/.590/1.212 slash line with seven home runs, two stolen bases and a 6:3 BB:K over 39 plate appearances. Padres manager Bob Melvin said earlier in April that he anticipates having Tatis bat out of the leadoff spot once he's reinstated from suspension.