Tatis was pulled from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Phillies with an apparent injury, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
It looked like Tatis might have tweaked something while chasing after a Trea Turner double in the third inning. He initially remained in the game but was eventually replaced in right field before the bottom of the sixth. The Padres should have more on Tatis' status shortly.
