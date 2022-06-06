Tatis will undergo a CT scan on his left wrist later this week in hopes of getting cleared to hit, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Reports from last week indicated Tatis would receive a scan when the Padres returned home Monday, but the scan evidently isn't scheduled to happen right away. He's been able to field grounders and work on his defense, but he'll presumably need a while to get his timing back at the plate before he's ready to return to game action.