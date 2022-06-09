Tatis (wrist) is expected to undergo a CT scan on his wrist next week rather than this week as previously reported, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 23-year-old didn't suffer any kind of setback, but the Padres just want to provide some additional time to heal before sending him for the imaging. If the CT scan produces encouraging results, Tatis could then be cleared to resume swinging a bat. To this point he shortstop has been limited to running and fielding grounders.