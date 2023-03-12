Tatis (suspension) was scratched from Sunday's Cactus League lineup against Oakland due to a left knee bruise, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The Padres say Tatis' removal from the starting nine is a precautionary measure after he was struck in the knee by an errant pickoff throw Saturday. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now since it doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
