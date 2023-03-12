Tatis (bruised knee) should be able to return to action Monday, likely as the designated hitter, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

There was some concern after Tatis was listed in Sunday's lineup and was then scratched after suffering a bruised knee Saturday, but apparently his inclusion on Sunday's lineup was an error -- he was never meant to be in the lineup. Either way, it's a day-to-day issue and shouldn't affect his availability to play in late April once the remainder of his suspension is served.