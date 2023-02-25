Tatis (suspension) could make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Tatis won't be eligible to return from his PED suspension until April 20, but he'll be able to use spring training to play himself back into shape after a year lost not just to suspension but also to wrist and shoulder injuries. He said heading into camp that he felt 100 percent, but the Padres still seemingly want to ease him into game action.
