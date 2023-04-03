Tatis (suspension) will begin his stint with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis is eligible to return from his PED suspension April 20, and he's permitted to play in some minor-league games before then in order to get ready. The 24-year-old is also coming back from wrist and shoulder surgeries, but he's considered fully healthy at this point after playing in 16 spring training games. Padres manager Bob Melvin has indicated Tatis will likely bat leadoff once he rejoins the major-league roster.