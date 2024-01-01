The Padres' preference is to keep Tatis in right field next season rather than moving him to center field, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

San Diego hasn't ruled out shifting Tatis to center, depending on how or if they're able to address the position this offseason. They would like to keep him in right, though, and that's also Tatis' preference, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Tatis was the National League's Platinum Glove winner in right field in 2023, and, given the dimensions in right at Petco Park, it's arguably as important or even more so of a position than center field in the Padres' case.