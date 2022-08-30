Tatis didn't undergo surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday as planned after he came down with a non-COVID-19 illness, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Tatis is apparently recovering from a case of strep throat in addition to a fever, which will likely result in his shoulder procedure being pushed back a few days. Despite the delay, Tatis is expected to be fully healed from the procedure by the time he completes the 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs he received Aug. 12. Assuming he recovers from surgery as anticipated, a firm date for Tatis' 2023 season debut won't be known until after the Padres complete a potential playoff run this fall, as postseason games will count as time served for his 80-game ban.