Tatis (wrist) took batting practice with his teammates Tuesday, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Tatis got in some cuts over the weekend, but his hacks Tuesday came on the field -- the first time he has done so since injuring his wrist. Barring any setbacks, Tatis -- according to Acee -- could face live pitching "a couple times next week" and head out on a rehab assignment afterward.