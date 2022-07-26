Tatis (wrist) took batting practice with his teammates Tuesday, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Tatis got in some cuts over the weekend, but his hacks Tuesday came on the field -- the first time he has done so since injuring his wrist. Barring any setbacks, Tatis -- according to Acee -- could face live pitching "a couple times next week" and head out on a rehab assignment afterward.
