Manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that he believes Tatis (wrist) is on track for a "mid-August-ish" return, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Tatis began a rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio on Saturday and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout during his first game with the minor-league club. He'll presumably appear in several more rehab games before the organization's medical staff deems him ready to make his season debut.