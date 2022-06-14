Tatis' CT scan on his wrist Monday didn't reveal the desired level of healing, so his expected return date has been pushed back, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis has been limited to running and fielder grounders as he makes his way back from an offseason wrist fracture. He was hoping to be cleared to swing following Monday's test, but that won't be happening just yet. Per Dennis Lin of The Athletic, general manager A.J. Preller nonetheless called the exam positive overall, though it's unclear exactly how that could be the case when the results were the opposite of what the team hoped for. The Padres have yet to decide when Tatis' next scan will be, so he remains without a clear timetable for now.