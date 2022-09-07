Tatis (suspension) had surgery Tuesday to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis had been dealing with the injury since last season but originally decided to forego surgery. He changed his mind after being handed an 80-game PED ban in August. Tatis had to delay the procedure, which was originally scheduled for late August, after he came down with a non-COVID illness, but it was completed and deemed successful by the team Tuesday. With his suspension lingering into the start of next season, the star shortstop isn't expected to have his return timeframe impacted by the surgical procedure.