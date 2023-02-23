Tatis (suspension) won't play in the first Cactus League games of the season, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

"[Tatis is] not going to play in the first game," Padres manager Bob Melvin said. "It'll be within the first week, but we want to make sure he does everything that he's gonna have to acclimate to in games." Tatis had multiple surgeries in the offseason -- one to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and another on his left wrist -- and also won't be able to play due to a PED suspension until April 20.