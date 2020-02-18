Play

Arias was added to San Diego's major-league spring training camp as a non-roster invitee.

The soon-to-be 20-year-old will get a chance to train alongside big leaguers following a breakthrough 2019 campaign during which he hit .302 and slugged 17 home runs with High-A Lake Elsinore. Arias is likely to spend the entire regular season in the minors, but he could see time with the big club as soon as 2021 if he can improve his plate discipline and continue to impress defensively.

